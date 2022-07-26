UrduPoint.com

Three-day Training Of QEC Directors Concludes At NUML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The three-day meeting and training for directors Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) of 22 universities of Pakistan concluded at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday.

The activity was organized by Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), Higher education Commission (HEC).

Director QAA HEC Nasir shah and director QEC NUML Dr.

Khushbakht Hina were the chief organizers of the event.

The chief guest Dr. Shaista Sohail Executive Director HEC was received by Major General Muhammad Jaffar, Rector NUML and Director General NUML Brig Syed Nadir Ali.

The closing ceremony was graced by Prof. Meritorious Dr. Javeid Iqbal, member of the commission.

At the end, certificates were distributed among the organizers and participants.

