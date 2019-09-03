UrduPoint.com
Three-day Training On Folk Heritage, Culture Policy Implementation On Sept 27

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:42 PM

The Centre of Mehergarh would organize a three-day residential training on Folk Heritage and Culture Policy Implementation in Islamabad from September 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The Centre of Mehergarh would organize a three-day residential training on Folk Heritage and Culture Policy Implementation in Islamabad from September 27.

According to Mehergarh, Deadline for submitting applications to participate in three-day training course is September 10.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed an instructor of Mehergarh told APP that a three-day intensive residential course for persons interested in the field of culture to become well-versed in the folk heritage of Pakistan, understand the current Culture Policy of Pakistan and acquire skills to take the policy forward.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed is also well known expert in the field of culture with a PhD in education and Minor in Cultural Anthropology, former Head of Lok Virsa.

She said that the diversity of Pakistan's culture is gaining more attention, adding that this course will have 25 hours of instruction and thus will be equivalent to 1 credit hour course.

She said that Centre of Mehergarh focuses on creating a critical mass of young people who are committed to develop responsible citizenry, progressive leadership and an impetus for collective action.

"Our approach is embedded in rediscovering and owning the depth and breath of our diverse culture, which is thousands of years old. We believe that transforming the culture and grounding the initiatives in it, is crucial to Mehergarh's work" she added.

