Three-day Training On Landscape Restoration, Natural Regeneration Held In Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A three-day training on forest landscape restoration and assisted natural regeneration with special focus on Chilghoza forest landscape was organised in Chitral for Forest, Wildlife and staff of NTFP Directorate and local forest Negahbans.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the project "Reversing Deforestation and Degradation in High Conservation Value Chilgoza Pine Forests in Pakistan" was funded by the Global Environment Facility and implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Climate Change and Provincial Forest departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Coordinator, Ajaz Ahmed said that the main aim of the project was restoration, protection and sustainable management of Chilgoza pine forests to provide global environmental benefits as well as enhanced resilience and livelihoods to local stakeholders.

The project focuses on the improved and sustainable management of Chilgoza forests while strengthening the National and Provincial Forest Landscape Restoration (FLR) Policies and Legal Framework, he added.

Elaborating the major activities of the project, Ajaz Ahmed said that the project was focusing on assisted natural regeneration in Chilghoza Forest landscape to improve the forest cover in the landscape beside improving the chilghoza value chain for local livelihoods.

During the training session, the officials of forest and Wildlife department lauded the efforts of the project team and said that this would pave the way for sustainable management and restoration of the economically and ecologically important chilghoza forest landscape.

