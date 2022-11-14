Three-day training program on sericulture concluded

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) : A three-day training program to farmers relating to sericulture industry concluded here in Kotli on Monday. The training was imparted by the AJK department of sericulture.

The Department imparted professional training to some 1500 farmers in silkworm rearing and mulberry plantation in different parts of AJK, Director Sericulture Department Syed Ali Asghar Shah told APP here on Monday.

He informed that the fresh kits distribution ceremony was held here at the Mulberry Center.

Ali Asghar Shah informed that the trained farmers were furnished with Rearing Kits besides imported as well as local silk seed packets and mulberry plants with bags of urea fertiliser, free of cost. He added that earlier 55 farmers were furnished with same equipment kites during last year for successful mulberry plantation and silkworm rearing st their respective home stations.

Similar kits were distributed among 50 farmers on November 11, he added.

"Mulberry plants with fertiliser and Imported as well as local silk seed will also be distributed free of cost amongst the sericulture farmers during forthcoming season of mulberry trees plantation and silkworm rearing" he said while addressing the farmers at the occasion.

Narrating the story of emergence of the Kashmir's centuries old cottage industry of sericulture in AJK, he said "Sericulture is a traditional home-based industry of Jammu & Kashmir providing additional source of income to poor and landless farmers including women folk of the remote areas of the state".