Open Menu

Three-day Training Sessions For Wildlife Staff Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Three-day training sessions for Wildlife staff concludes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The three-day training session for officials and staff of the Wildlife Department, organized by Rescue 1122, has been concluded here.

The training session, held on the special directives of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah, was aimed on equipping the Wildlife department's staff with skills regarding first aid, forest fire prevention, and emergency response, said Rescue 1122 Dera spokesperson.

He said during the training session, participants which also include members of Wildlife’s village committee members were informed about emergency situations, personal protective measures, types of fire prevention, and emergency evacuation methods.

He said the practical demonstrations were also conducted to effectively apply the learned knowledge.

Wildlife department's Range Officer Javed Khan expressed gratitude to district emergency Engineer Fasihullah and his team for their efforts in organizing this important training.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Fire Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

16 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

16 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

17 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

17 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan