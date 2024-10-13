Three-day training sessions for Wildlife staff concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The three-day training session for officials and staff of the Wildlife Department, organized by Rescue 1122, has been concluded here.

The training session, held on the special directives of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah, was aimed on equipping the Wildlife department's staff with skills regarding first aid, forest fire prevention, and emergency response, said Rescue 1122 Dera spokesperson.

He said during the training session, participants which also include members of Wildlife’s village committee members were informed about emergency situations, personal protective measures, types of fire prevention, and emergency evacuation methods.

He said the practical demonstrations were also conducted to effectively apply the learned knowledge.

Wildlife department's Range Officer Javed Khan expressed gratitude to district emergency Engineer Fasihullah and his team for their efforts in organizing this important training.

APP/akt