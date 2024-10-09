Open Menu

Three-day Training Sessions Held For Wildlife Staff

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Rescue 1122 organized a three-day training session for officials and staff of the Wildlife Department, focusing on equipping them with skills regarding first aid, forest fire prevention, and emergency response.

According to spokesperson Rescue 1122 Dera, the program was held on the special directives of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah.

He said during the training session, participants which also included members of Wildlife’s village committee members were informed about emergency situations, personal protective measures, types of fire prevention, and emergency evacuation methods.

He said practical demonstrations were also conducted to effectively apply the learned knowledge.

Range Officer Javed Khan expressed gratitude to district emergency Engineer Fasihullah and his team for their efforts in organizing this important training.

