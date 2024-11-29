Three-day training workshop on “Disability Rights and Elections" concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A three-day training workshop on “Disability Rights and Elections" organized by the provincial election commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded here on Friday.

The workshop was aimed to ensure active participation of persons with disabilities I. The electoral process.

The training course was prepared by an international body the BRIDGE. The session aimed to promote inclusive electoral processes and raise awareness about the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in elections.

The event was organized in collaboration with various stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, and international partners such as International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

A press release issued here said that the participants were trained on ensuring accessibility during elections and fostering a more inclusive voting environment.

Key topics of the workshop included legal frameworks, practical measures for accessibility, and advocacy strategies to empower PWDs.

The workshop emphasized the importance of collaboration to create a society where everyone, regardless of physical ability, can participate in democratic processes.

