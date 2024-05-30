Three-day Training Workshop On ‘Leishmaniasis’ Concludes At Addis Ababa University
Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2024 | 07:13 PM
A three-day training workshop on “Leishmaniasis” arranged by COMSTECH, Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD), Center for Innovative Drug Development and Therapeutic Trials for Africa (CDT) Africa, and Addis Ababa University (AAU), Ethiopia concluded on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) A three-day training workshop on “Leishmaniasis” arranged by COMSTECH, Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD), Center for Innovative Drug Development and Therapeutic Trials for Africa (CDT) Africa, and Addis Ababa University (AAU), Ethiopia concluded on Thursday.
The workshop, held at Addis Ababa University, was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Pakistan in Ethiopia.
Representatives of COMSTECH, NTD, CDT and AAU addressed the participants during the inaugural ceremony, said a news release.
COMSTECH supported five resource persons from Uganda, UK and Pakistan to participate in training sessions in this training workshop.
It also used this opportunity to highlight and engage with OIC member states in Africa to serve the core mission of COMSTECH for inter-Islamic cooperation in science and technology.
Leishmaniasis affects millions of people in over 90 countries, primarily in tropical and subtropical regions.
Leishmaniasis predominantly affects the poorest communities, exacerbating the cycle of poverty and disease.
Treating Leishmaniasis is costly, often requires prolonged and expensive treatments, which can be a significant financial burden in low-income regions.
Infected individuals may suffer from prolonged illness, leading to loss of productivity and economic instability for families and communities.
Research in the development of drugs for Leishmaniasis is important due to its significant impact on public health, the socioeconomic burden, and the scientific challenges it presents.
Advancing this research can lead to better treatments, improved quality of life for affected individuals, and a greater understanding of parasitic diseases, ultimately contributing to global health security and equity.
This workshop was one of many activities, which COMSTECH has initiated to build capacity of member states in Science and Technology.
Trainings like this pave the way for the technology transfer and human capacity building. This was the 3rd training on the important topic of neglected tropical diseases, first two trainings were conducted in Kenya in 2022 and 2023.
Researchers and practitioners from Ethiopia participated in this training in-person whereas participants from OIC member states joined the training online.
