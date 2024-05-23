Three-Day Training Workshop On “Traditional And Herbal Medicine” Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:05 PM
A three-day training workshop on Regulations and Capacity Building in Traditional and Herbal Medicines for the Republic of Senegal and OIC West African countries concluded on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A three-day training workshop on Regulations and Capacity Building in Traditional and Herbal Medicines for the Republic of Senegal and OIC West African countries concluded on Thursday.
The workshop was jointly organized by the The Organization of the Islamic Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH ) and the National Academy of Science and Technology Senegal (ANSTS) at ANSTS in Dakar, Senegal.
Through a message, the Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary highlighted the growing trend of using traditional and herbal medicines in OIC member states, particularly in Senegal.
He emphasized that regulations are essential to ensure the safety, effectiveness, and quality of these medicines.
Prof. Chaudhary expressed COMSTECH's commitment to supporting Senegal in drafting, finalizing, and promulgating legislation for traditional and herbal medicines.
President of ANSTS, Prof. Dr. Ousmane Kane delivered opening remarks expressing gratitude to COMSTECH, Pakistani partners, ANSTS, and Senegalese partners for organizing the workshop.
The Senegalese Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation thanked COMSTECH and the World Health Organization (WHO) for prioritizing traditional and herbal medicines.
The minister noted that in Senegal, 60 percent of patients first seek traditional medicines before resorting to allopathic treatments.
Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal, Saima Syed pledged the embassy's full support to COMSTECH in organizing similar interventions in West Africa.
The workshop brought together traditional healers, Hakims (practitioners of traditional medicine), researchers, academics, and scientists.
Consultant Health Initiatives at COMSTECH, Dr. Abdur Rashid delivered a lecture on the global protection of traditional and herbal medicines.
Recent Stories
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools
Nadal faces Zverev at farewell French Open as Swiatek, Osaka eye clash
Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties with countries recognising Pales ..
Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins
Punjab govt intensifying efforts for health insurance reforms
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for ..
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs
Pak-China friendship grows ever stronger with each passing year: Ambassador Hash ..
FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of essential items to Morroco's quake ..
Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private sector's development: PM
Wall Street gains on Nvidia results while eurozone stocks lifted by survey
Palestinians survey damage, mourn dead after Israel raid in West Bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Oath taking ceremonies held in schools5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal petrol pumps begins5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifying efforts for health insurance reforms5 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil for making serious decision for development of Balo ..12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to discuss issues with various NGOs12 minutes ago
-
FGRF provides 11k ration parcels, hundreds of essential items to Morroco's quake affected12 minutes ago
-
Govt's business friendly policies ensuring private sector's development: PM25 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in PTCL Colony, GPO Chowk, adjoining areas25 minutes ago
-
Broke the begging bowl as nations prospered through hard work, not aid: Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari ..1 hour ago
-
LCCI president offers condolences at Iranian consulate1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training session for Comsats University Abbottabad students1 hour ago
-
SSP assures cooperation to business community1 hour ago