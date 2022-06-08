UrduPoint.com

Three-day Training Workshop To Empower Qualified Female Healthcare Providers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 07:49 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Greenstar Social Marketing Pakistan under its new project, "Self-Employment of Women (SEW)" arranged a three-day training workshop for the District Health Officers (DHOs) and Health Department's officers on empowerment of qualified female healthcare service providers in the far flung areas of the province.

The workshop was also attended by Greenstar regional staff and representatives of Trans-Continental Pharma, a Greenstar's collaborative partner for improving the lives of vulnerable communities.

It was informed that SEW project aimed to empower the qualified, unemployed female healthcare providers of the farthest rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by establishing registered one-roomed and portable container clinics to provide services to the community and earn their livelihood.

On the first day, Dr Syed Azizurrab, Chief Executive Officer, Greenstar Social Marketing conducted an insightful session on time and stress management for the audience to understand how to use of their time efficiently and to manage stress in their routine work life, while making it productive.

On the second day, Greenstar conducted a session on hospital management of quality care standards to orient the audience on the importance of compliance to quality standards while managing a hospital.

On the last day, the audience thanked Greenstar and Trans-Continental Pharma for holding this valuable workshop and requested for similar trainings in the future.

