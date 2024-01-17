Three-day 'Unique Art & Craft Exhibition' begins

The opening ceremony of the 4th annual 'Unique Art and Craft Exhibition' of the Unique Group of Institutions was held in collaboration with the UGIs and Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Arts Council

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The opening ceremony of the 4th annual 'Unique Art and Craft Exhibition' of the Unique Group of Institutions was held in collaboration with the UGIs and Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Arts Council.

The ceremony was chaired by Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram. Among the guests were well-known critic, artist and principal of Punjab University Art and Design College Prof. Samira, Director of Opera Art Gallery Mohammad Javed, Director of Pakistan National College of Arts Fatima Salman and Head of Fine Arts Department of Cooper Road College Prof. Asma Hasan.

Speakers said on the occasion it was need of the hour to take steps to fill the gap created in the field of art and craft in the country, which would pave the way for development of art and sciences.

Speaking at the event, UGI Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said Allah had bestowed every human being with creativity and it was a responsibility of teachers to bring out those hidden talents. He said the aim of educational institutions was not only to make students a good human being but also to prepare them for practical life. He said that the facilities available to students today help them use their creativity. They could play a role in promotion of art, he added.

Addressing the event, Director Pakistan National College of Arts Fatima Salman said there was great need for promotion of art in Pakistan and the efforts of Unique Group in that regard were commendable.

He said the organisation of art and craft exhibition with cooperation of Alhamra Arts Council and the Unique Group was welcome.

Well-known critic, artist and principal of Punjab University Art and Design College Prof. Samira told the audience that today's exhibition was a glimpse of the next generation who were using their creativity to express the message of art.

Director Opera Art Gallery Mohammad Javed said art brings out the hidden abilities of human beings and their use in their professional life is indispensable.

Asma, Head of Fine Arts Department of Cooper Road College, said art highlights students' thinking and thought.

Later, the three-day exhibition was formally inaugurated and the guests appreciated students for their creative works of art and science projects.

UGI Chairperson Sadia Khurram, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Prof. Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, Head Coordination Professor Hammad Hasan, Head R&D Professor Sobia and Head Art and Craft Afshan Ijaz, project directors, teachers and students participated in the event.