Three-day urology conference form February 7 at Hyderabad Press Club

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day conference on urology will start in Hyderabad from February 7 at a local hotel.

The office bearers of Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons led by Prof Dr Shafiq ur Rehman told a press conference at Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday that the urologist from 20 countries would participate in the event.

He said the international and national experts would share their research and conduct workshops during the conference.

According to him, more than 800 practitioners had so far registered for the event.