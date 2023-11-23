Open Menu

Three-day Urs Celebration Of Sakhi Jam Datar Concludes

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2023 | 08:01 PM

The three-day 752nd Annual Urs celebrations of Sindh Saint Ali Asghar Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Datar concluded here on Thursday

The Department of Culture organized Sughar Conference and Musical function on the third and last day of the Urs The event was participated by Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Riand and SS Capt ( R ) Haider Raza as gests of honour. In musical program, the famous Sindh artists including Deeba Sahar, Farzana Bahar, Nasir Attaullah, Ayaz Samo, Ali Hassan Khaskheli, sufi artist Kamran and Rizwan Chandio from Kazi Ahmed performed at the program and earned appreciation from the audience.

In Sughar program, Ali Gul Bhatti and others presented poetry in their performance.

Additional Commissioner-2 SBA Ahmed Ali Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, Assistant Commissioner Daur Rafia Naz, Sajjadah Nasheed Faqeer Naveed Hussain Vistro, officials of different departments and followers attended the session in large number.

