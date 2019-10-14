Three day urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai begins Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BHIT SHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Three day celebrations of 276th Urs of great Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai began Monday at Bhit Shah town of district Matiari amid strict security measures.Government of Sindh announced October 14 as public holiday in the province on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.Bhit Shah town and the dargah have been decorated with colourful lights to pay tribute to the great Sufi saint who preached message of peace, love and brotherhood through his poetry.Strict security arrangements have been made to provide peaceful environment to thousands of devotees while all required arrangements to provide basic facilities to them have also been completed.The Home department has put a ban on exhibition of arms by imposing section 144 in the district from October 13 to 16 to maintain law and order during Urs celebrations.For maintenance of peace as many as 2400 police cops and 80 Rangers troops would be deputed in Bhit Shah while 44 close circuit cameras and 20 walk through gates would be installed to keep strict watch on anti peace elements.

In order to maintain strict security during Urs, intelligence network has been put on high alert and plain cloth intelligence cops will be deputed in the premises of shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.According to programme, the Culture department will organize a literary conference in which one book and a souvenir would be launched.The Live Stock exhibition and a horse race will be organized while agricultural village will be made at Numaish ground.In Shah jo baag, a cultural village will be organized in which different stalls of handicrafts items will be established.The historical Karar lake has been filled with fresh water where a big statue of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai has been installed which will attract attention of thousands visitors and devotees.In H .

T Sorley hall, Sughar Katchehri will be organized while annual literary conference will be held on second day of the Urs.