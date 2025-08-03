Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The annual three-day Urs celebrations of revered Sufi saint Syed Shah Murtaza will be held from Friday, August 8 to Sunday Aug 10 in the scenic hill station of Thandiani, Abbottabad, drawing devotees from across Pakistan.

The spiritual gathering will be formally inaugurated by Pir Tariqat Hazrat Syed Pir Mujadid Hussain, Sajjada Nashin of Darbar-e-Aalia, who will lead the traditional opening rituals.

Organized to honor the saint’s enduring legacy and spiritual teachings, the Urs is expected to attract large numbers of followers and visitors. The observance will conclude on August 10 with the final collective prayers (Khatm-e-Dua), marking the culmination of the three-day spiritual event.