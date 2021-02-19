UrduPoint.com
Three-day Workshop On Importance Of Islamic Law To Commence From Monday At Gomal University

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Three-day workshop on importance of Islamic law to commence from Monday at Gomal University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day workshop on the scope and importance of Islamic Law would start from Monday (Feb 22) at Gomal University in collaboration with Sharia Academy, International Islamic University Islamabad.

The importance of the workshop on Islamic Law is to acquaint students and teachers with the scope of Sharia law,"said Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dera Ismael Khan Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed.

A meeting chaired by VC was held to review the arrangements for the workshop, said a handout issued here.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed remarked that the job of universities was to provide research and training along with education.

Principal Law College Ayesha Rasool informed the meeting that well known scholars of Shariah academy of International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Ataullah Khan Wattoo, Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Sami-ur-Rehman, Hafiz Ahmad Waqas and many others will grace the workshop.

She added that the workshop would be beneficial for students.

A large number of law-abiding people from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and other suburbs would get educated on Sharia law from best of scholars in field.

For the smooth conduct of the workshop various committees were also constituted in the meeting regarding the workshop which will carry out their assigned tasks in the workshop.

It is pertinent to mention that the registration process has been initiated in the Law College to benefit from the workshop where students, lawyers and people associated with law are getting themselves registered for the event.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Science and technology Bannu Prof. Dr. Khairul Zaman, Dean Faculty of Law and Administrative Sciences Prof. Dr. Zahid Awan, Principal Law College Ayesha Rasool, Director Institute of Education and Research Dr. Allah Noor Khan, Deputy Registrar Legal Cell Siraj Khan, Principal Government Girls Degree College No. 1, Principal Frontier Law College, Principal Luqman Law College and teachers of law college were also present on the occasion.

