UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three-day Workshop On 'Integrated Disease Management' Commences At PMAS-AAUR

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:01 PM

Three-day workshop on 'Integrated Disease Management' commences at PMAS-AAUR

A three-day training workshop on "Integrated Disease Management" commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS AAUR) here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-day training workshop on "Integrated Disease Management" commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS AAUR) here on Monday.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Plant Pathology of PMAS-AAUR in collaboration with Pakistan Phyto-pathological Society and Pakistan Society of Nematologists.

The core objective of this workshop is to equip the agricultural personnel with latest developments in the field of disease management in plant pathology which will provide deep insight into different aspects of integrated disease management (IDM) and will give an overview of etiology, biology and management of pathogens for sustainable crop production under changing climate.

While talking to the participants, Prof Dr Qamar uz Zaman, the Vice-Chancellor of the university said Integrated Disease Management of Plant Pathology is a key for the food security and human health.

He said that plant pathology is one of the most important aspects to boost the agriculture sector because all inputs fail if they do not manage the plant's diseases.

He said that healthy plants are vital to human and animal health as they not only provide over 80% of the food consumed by humans, but also the Primary source of nutrition for livestock.

The state of having reliable access to sufficient, safe, affordable and nutritious food at all times is necessary to have healthy and productive societies, he said.

He also added that food security is also a crucial aspect of One Health and is a pillar of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said, Integrated Disease management will not only enable us to overcome the plant-related diseases but will also benefit the grower economically by reducing the excessive use of pesticides in the yields which are hazardous for human health and climate.

While highlighting the importance of the workshop Prof. Dr Qamar uz Zaman said that there is no shortcut for the practical experience and this training provides that opportunity to the participants, which will enhance the practical capability of the stakeholders by the use of innovative development in the field of plant disease management.

In the end, he appreciated the organizers and distributed shields amongst the trainers.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Agriculture Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

21 minutes ago

UK Companies Must Commit to Net-Zero Emissions to ..

4 minutes ago

Indian illegal actions can't change status of IIOJ ..

4 minutes ago

Castillo Ahead in Peru's Presidential Election Aft ..

4 minutes ago

CDA officials involved in wastage of water suspend ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.