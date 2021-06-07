Three-day workshop on 'Integrated Disease Management' commences at PMAS-AAUR

A three-day training workshop on "Integrated Disease Management" commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS AAUR) here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-day training workshop on "Integrated Disease Management" commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS AAUR) here on Monday.

The workshop was organized by the Department of Plant Pathology of PMAS-AAUR in collaboration with Pakistan Phyto-pathological Society and Pakistan Society of Nematologists.

The core objective of this workshop is to equip the agricultural personnel with latest developments in the field of disease management in plant pathology which will provide deep insight into different aspects of integrated disease management (IDM) and will give an overview of etiology, biology and management of pathogens for sustainable crop production under changing climate.

While talking to the participants, Prof Dr Qamar uz Zaman, the Vice-Chancellor of the university said Integrated Disease Management of Plant Pathology is a key for the food security and human health.

He said that plant pathology is one of the most important aspects to boost the agriculture sector because all inputs fail if they do not manage the plant's diseases.

He said that healthy plants are vital to human and animal health as they not only provide over 80% of the food consumed by humans, but also the Primary source of nutrition for livestock.

The state of having reliable access to sufficient, safe, affordable and nutritious food at all times is necessary to have healthy and productive societies, he said.

He also added that food security is also a crucial aspect of One Health and is a pillar of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said, Integrated Disease management will not only enable us to overcome the plant-related diseases but will also benefit the grower economically by reducing the excessive use of pesticides in the yields which are hazardous for human health and climate.

While highlighting the importance of the workshop Prof. Dr Qamar uz Zaman said that there is no shortcut for the practical experience and this training provides that opportunity to the participants, which will enhance the practical capability of the stakeholders by the use of innovative development in the field of plant disease management.

In the end, he appreciated the organizers and distributed shields amongst the trainers.