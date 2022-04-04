Three-day workshop on self-assessment report writing concludes at KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has organized a three-day workshop on Self Assessment Report Writing.

The participants from affiliated medical, dental, and nursing colleges and institutes of KMU attended the workshop. Miss Syeda Asiya Bukhari, Director, KMU-QEC, conducted, while Prof. Dr. Abdul Wahid Usmani, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, moderated the workshop.

Meanwhile, addressing the concluding session of the workshop as chief guest, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur said that this workshop would prove to be a cause of enhancing the capabilities of the participants.

He said that we have good clinicians but there is a shortage of excellent teachers. It is expected that this workshop will prove to increase the teaching skills of the participants. He said that quality should be maintained in the teaching process. Further development is not only a matter of time but also a great challenge for all of us.

Syeda Asiya Bukhari, Director, KMU-QEC, while talking to the workshop participants, said that you should focus on implementing what you have learned here in this three-day workshop in your institutions. She said that writing a self-assessment report is essential for the success of any educational program.

The purpose of self-assessment is to identify vulnerabilities in the educational program and to take improvement measures.

She said that the Higher Education Commission has not only planned to set up quality assurance cells in the affiliated colleges of the universities but has also included the parameters of quality assurance in the assessment proformas in the medical and dental education programs.

Syeda Asiya Bukhari said that it is welcoming that KMU is one of the leading universities in the country in terms of practicing quality assurance guidelines at par with international standards. She said that KMU is focusing on achieving the targets set by HEC in terms of quality assurance and KMU has been organizing training workshops for affiliated institutes in various fields since 2017 in the light of HEC guidelines. She added that KMU has started a comprehensive series of workshops for the faculty of all affiliated institutes and this three-day workshop is a link in that chain.

She hoped that all affiliated colleges and institutions would ensure quality assurance in the light of HEC guidelines.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Wahid Usmani, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, in addition to the various sessions of the workshop, also addressed the closing session and answered the questions of the participants. In the end, the chief guest presented a shield to Prof. Dr. Abdul Wahid Usmani and distributed certificates among the workshop participants.