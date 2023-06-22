Three-Day workshop on Self-Assessment Report Writing concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar has organized a three days workshop on "Self-Assessment Report Writing" at Saidu Medical College (SMC), Swat.

The workshop aimed at assisting faculty members in effectively writing their self-assessment reports.

The workshop provided valuable guidance and resources to facilitate the creation of comprehensive and impactful self-assessment reports.

The objective of this workshop was to equip the faculty to understand the purpose and importance of self-assessment reports in evaluating faculty performance and achievements, to learn the key components and structure of a self-assessment report, to identify effective strategies for data collection and analysis to support the report, to develop skills in writing clear, concise, and compelling narratives to showcase accomplishments to explore best practices in self-reflection and self-evaluation, to address common challenges and pitfalls in self-assessment report writing and to provide access to templates, samples, and resources for reference and guidance.

In the inaugural ceremony, Prof. Dr. Israr ul Haq Dean of SMC Swat welcomed all the participants and shared his inaugural remarks, and encourage the participants to learn and apply these practices in their colleges.

He also appreciated the efforts of KMU by providing facilities for these activities at the doorstep of the affiliated colleges and institutes of KMU.

Dr. Syeda Asiyah Bukhari and Director of KMU-QEC while talking to the workshop said that the QEC is committed to supporting faculty members of all affiliated medical, dental, and allied health sciences colleges and institutes of KMU, in their professional development and ensuring the effective documentation of their accomplishments through self-assessment reports.

She elaborated that the main purpose of this workshop was to empower faculty members with the skills and knowledge necessary to produce high-quality self-assessment reports that accurately reflect their contributions.

In the end, certificates were awarded to all participants by the dean of SMC, Swat.