Three Day Workshop Started To Increase Bamboo Production, Know Its Number

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2023 | 09:45 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :A three-day training workshop "Mobile-App Base Bamboo Resource Assessment Training for Pakistan" has been started on Monday at Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar to increase the production of bamboo crops and to know their number and types through mobile-app launched throughout the country.

Organized by International Bamboo and Rattan organization in collaboration with the Ministry of climate change and environmental coordination government of Pakistan and Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar, the workshop was inaugurated by Director General PFI Peshawar Khalid Ilyas while Additional Director General PFI Safdar Ali Shah, Assistant Inspector General Forest Parveen Ijaz, INBAR Consultant Hoang Viet Anh, consultant Muhammad Khurshid and experts from all provinces of the country participated in the workshop.

Experts said that Bamboo is one of the fastest-growing species and is distributed widely across some of the most bio-diverse and carbon-rich areas of the tropics and sub-tropics in Africa, Asia and South America.

They said that bamboo is a proven pro-poor resource that has enormous potential for income and employment generation.

In particular, activities related to bamboo growing, management of bamboo forests, harvesting, pre-processing and processing create employment and a source of income for communities.

They were of the view that Bamboo can play a significant role in ecosystem restoration, climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Bamboo has proved to be a potential crop for restoring degraded land, conserving soil and water and can play an important role in climate change adaptation, especially in bamboo-based smart agricultural systems.

With modern technology, bamboo products can be made very durable, they can last for 30 years or more and can be a sustainable substitute for other materials such as wood, aluminum, PVC, concrete and metal etc.

The speakers said that Pakistan recently become a member country of INBAR in 2021 and intensified its bamboo sectorial development for green economy development. In Pakistan bamboo is located more than 85 areas including Sargodha, Jhang, Kasur, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Proper protection and care of bamboo will increase its areas and export to foreign countries as well as it will help fulfill our needs.

Pakistan has limited natural bamboo forests. Since 1970, with government efforts, bamboo plantation has steadily increased reaching an area of 9,000 ha by 1990 and 20,000 ha by 2005 (country report 2005).

Bamboo plantations have mostly been established in small blocks ranging from 0.2 to 4 ha in private farms.

Bamboo has been used extensively for construction and woven products. Especially bamboo was successfully used for building transitional and permanent shelters in response to natural calamities such as earthquakes and floods during the period from 2005 to 2016.

