UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Day World Music Day Festival Starts At Lok Virsa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

Three day World Music Day festival starts at Lok Virsa

A three-day World Music Day 2021 festival was started here on Friday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A three-day World Music Day 2021 festival was started here on Friday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Talking to APP at the opening ceremony, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said that a special three-day event was organized by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint & Echo Records.

He said that the festival would continue till June 20.

He said that World Music Day was officially launched in 1982. It is celebrated every year on the 21st June at rooftop theatre of Lok Virsa. Each year, people are encouraged to listen to their favorite music and share it with others.

He said that first ever Music festival was organized to entertain the youth to provide them an opportunity to enjoy their favorite musicians.

He said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of COVID-19 would be strictly observed.

Talha Ali said that Lok Virsa is a platform to showcase the best of Pakistani music talent representing all music genres including folk music / classical/ Qawwali/ Sufi/ contemporary and modern pop.

He said that this programme would promote classical and semi-classical to folk, modern tunes and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom their hidden talent.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Music June Event All Share Best

Recent Stories

KP govt presents Rs.109 billion supplementary budg ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's Security Council Imposes Sanctions Again ..

5 minutes ago

LDA to hold auction of commercial plots on June 23 ..

5 minutes ago

PPP underlined the need for upholding the sanctity ..

9 minutes ago

Biden Wants JCPOA Revived Before New Iranian Presi ..

9 minutes ago

Visit of Russian Health Experts to Turkey Ended - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.