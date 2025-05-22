Three-day Youth Empowerment Summit To Begin In Hyderabad On May 23
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The sports and youth affairs department, government of Sindh is organizing a three-day “Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh”, which will begin on Friday, May 23, at the Sindh Museum, Hyderabad. The event aims to foster youth development through entrepreneurship, art and culture.
Sindh minister for sports and youth affairs Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar along with secretary sports Abdul Aleem Lashari will officially inaugurate the summit. The provincial minister will visit the entrepreneurship stalls set up over there and deliver the presidential address at the event.
During the event, different sessions will be held focusing on themes including “Youth Economic Empowerment through Entrepreneurship” and “Contribution of Art and Literature in the Socio-Economic Empowerment of Sindh”.
A musical night is also scheduled during the summit, where Saif Samejo along with other artists will perform their talent, adding a cultural touch to the youth-focused event.
