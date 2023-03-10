Three days 8th Model United Nations Moot begins at Mehran University Jamshoro

UrduPoint.com

Three days moot of 8th Model United Nations (MUN) started from Friday at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ):Three days moot of 8th Model United Nations (MUN) started from Friday at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro.

The MUN moot is the one of the yearly events of Mehran University aimed to produce future leadership by organizing symbolic sessions of the UN General Assembly, UN Councils and UN Organizations, the university spokesman informed and added that the Vice Chancellor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali inaugurated the event.

Addressing the inaugural session, the VC said the prime responsibility of the university was to produce the quality engineer and according to the said vision, the university management provided opportunities to students to participate in such activities which could help them in earning a good name.

Some university graduates who participated in previous MUN moots have passed their CSS and PSS examinations and working on key posts in different government departments, the VC informed and added that it proved that MUN is one of the activities of the university which can produce future leadership.

The symbolic UN sessions guide the students to learn about the customs and culture of different countries as well as the procedure of debates, resolutions and legislation at international forums, he added.

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon who also attended the inaugural session of the event appreciated organizing the event for students and said that such events are helpful in polishing the talent and producing men of calibre.

He informed that he was amongst those who studied at Mehran University.

Among others, Advisor MUN Moot Dr Aamir Mehmood Soomro and President MUN Moot 23 Mairaj Ahmed also addressed participants of the event which was also attended by the Vice Chancellor Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar Dr Suhrab Khan Bizanjo, Deans Mehran University Dr Khan Muhammad Brohi, Dr Aneel Kumar and Registrar Lachman Das Sothra

