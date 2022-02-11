UrduPoint.com

Three Days Activities Under MUN Started At Mehran Uni

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Three days activities under Model United Nations (MUN) started at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro on Friday.

The MUN is the one of the yearly events of Mehran University aimed to produce future leadership by organizing symbolic sessions of UN General Assembly, UN Councils and UN Organizations, the university spokesman informed and added that the acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali inaugurated the event.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor said that prime responsibility of the university was to produce the quality engineer and according to the said vision, the university management provides opportunity to students to participate in such activities which could help them in earning good name.

The MUN is one of the activities of the university which can produce future leadership, he said and added that symbolic UN sessions guide the students to learn about the customs and culture of different countries as well as the procedure of debates, resolutions and legislation at international forums.

Besides Mehran University, the Vice Chancellor informed that students from different universities and colleges are participating in the MUN activities.

The DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah who also attended the inaugural session of MUN has appreciated organizing the event for students and said that such event are helpful in polishing the talent and producing the men of caliber.

Among others, former Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili and President Model United Nations Samihullah Jan Brohi also addressed the participants.

>