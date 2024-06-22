Open Menu

Three Days Annual Urs Of Abdullah Shah Ghazi To Begin From June 27

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Three days annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi to begin from June 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The 1294th three-day annual Urs of the great Sufi saint of the subcontinent Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi will begin from Tuesday (June 27, 2024) here at the shrine.

According to a statement issued by the Auqaf Department, the three-day Urs celebrations will continue till Thursday (June 29).

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Sherazi will formally inaugurate the three-day Urs by laying flowers wreath at the shrine of the sufi saint.

Secretary Religious of Affairs and the Chief Administrator Auqaf Sindh Syed Attaullah Shah will also be present during the Urs celebration where Mehfil e Sama, Mehfil Na'at and special Milad Mehfil for women will be organised, the statement added.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Ghazi June Women From Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

54 minutes ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

56 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

2 hours ago
 ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

17 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

17 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

17 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

17 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan