Three days anti-polio drive kicks off in Tehsil Oghi

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :To eradicate polio in tehsil Oghi in Manshera district, a three days anti-polio campaign was launched on Tuesday where all children up to five years age would be vaccinated.

In-charge anti-polio drive Dr. Sajjad Khan told media persons that after identification of the new polio cases in the neighboring districts including Shangla and Torghar, this anti-polio campaign has special importance for Tehsil Oghi.

Dr. Sajjad disclosed that the World Health Organization, district administration Manshera and KP health department are monitoring the vaccination drive in the region.

He advised people not to pay heed to rumors about vaccination programme, saying polio is a dangerous disease and people have to pay attention to save their children by vaccinating them and perform their national obligation.

He said every Pakistani will have to play role for eradication of polio disease from the country and the role of civil society, ulema, media and other stockholders has prime importance.

Special security measures have been taken and deployed police and elite force with the immunization teams of the anti-polio drive, Dr. Sajjad stated.

A massive campaign for anti-polio vaccination has been started in Tehsil Oghi under strict security measures where teams are visiting every street and house of the villages and cities.

DSP Oghi Ibrar Khan, SHO Oghi Police Station Nasir Khan, SHO Darband Police Station Arshad Ali Swati, Tehsildar Muhammad Saleem, revenue department officials and others are personally monitoring the anti-polio teams and their security.