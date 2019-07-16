UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Days Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Tehsil Oghi

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:26 PM

Three days anti-polio drive kicks off in Tehsil Oghi

To eradicate polio in tehsil Oghi in Manshera district, a three days anti-polio campaign was launched on Tuesday where all children up to five years age would be vaccinated.

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :To eradicate polio in tehsil Oghi in Manshera district, a three days anti-polio campaign was launched on Tuesday where all children up to five years age would be vaccinated.

In-charge anti-polio drive Dr. Sajjad Khan told media persons that after identification of the new polio cases in the neighboring districts including Shangla and Torghar, this anti-polio campaign has special importance for Tehsil Oghi.

Dr. Sajjad disclosed that the World Health Organization, district administration Manshera and KP health department are monitoring the vaccination drive in the region.

He advised people not to pay heed to rumors about vaccination programme, saying polio is a dangerous disease and people have to pay attention to save their children by vaccinating them and perform their national obligation.

He said every Pakistani will have to play role for eradication of polio disease from the country and the role of civil society, ulema, media and other stockholders has prime importance.

Special security measures have been taken and deployed police and elite force with the immunization teams of the anti-polio drive, Dr. Sajjad stated.

A massive campaign for anti-polio vaccination has been started in Tehsil Oghi under strict security measures where teams are visiting every street and house of the villages and cities.

DSP Oghi Ibrar Khan, SHO Oghi Police Station Nasir Khan, SHO Darband Police Station Arshad Ali Swati, Tehsildar Muhammad Saleem, revenue department officials and others are personally monitoring the anti-polio teams and their security.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Police Station Civil Society Nasir Shangla Oghi Arshad Ali Media All From

Recent Stories

2nd Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Open ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrest two extortionists

30 seconds ago

PTI govt determines to bring back looted money fro ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistani poet Himayat Ali Shair passes away in Ca ..

34 seconds ago

Russia Registers One Ceasefire Violation in Syria ..

36 seconds ago

Residences for Pak Hajj pilgrims close to Masjid-e ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.