Three Days Book Fair Begins In Khanewal

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Three days book fair begins in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The three-day book fair organized by the district administration started on Friday, where 22 stalls are offering up to 50 percent discount on over one lac books.

District and Session Judge Nadeem Shaukat and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu inaugurated the book fair and inspected the stalls. The guests expressed special interest interest in the stalls of storytelling and cultural items.

Nadeem Shaukat appreciated the efforts of the district administration for the promotion of literature, knowledge, and culture.

He said that the importance of reading books couldn't be ignored in the present era and urged parents to encourage their children to read books.

Speaking on the occasion DC said that the purpose of organizing the book fair was to increase the love of books among people of all ages including children and elders. Such activities will be continued for the citizens in the future also, he added

Earlier, the DC also planted a sapling.

APP/qbs-sak

