Three Days Fashion Thesis Display On 9th

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Three days fashion thesis display on 9th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A three-day fashion thesis display under the aegis of Government College Women University Faisalabad will be held at Lyallpur Galleria on June 9-11.

Organizer Ayesha Hussain told APP on Tuesday that Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq will be the chief guest while Chairman Chenab Group Mian Muhammad Latif will be guest of honour.

Noted personalities, including office bearers of the Women Chamber of Commerceand Industry, Entrepreneurs and civil society will participate in the event.

