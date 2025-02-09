Three Days Indus River Games Festival Concludes
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Three-day Indus River 2025 Sports Festival concluded at Jamshoro.Athletes who secured positions in the decisive competitions held on the final day were awarded trophies, shields, and gifts.*
The colorful closing ceremony was attended by a large number of participants, including the Director of Sports Hyderabad Division, sports officers from various districts, athletes, coaches, teachers, and parents.
According to details, the sports competitions, organized by the Sindh Government's Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and hosted by the District Sports Department, concluded after three days. The games included tennis, karate, horse racing, touch ball, throw ball, jumping, and various other sports.
On the final day, athletes who secured positions in the decisive competitions were awarded trophies, shields, certificates, and gifts.
In the competitions, Gul Hassan Chandio received a trophy for securing the first position in Sindh's national sport, Malakhra. Wasim Khan won in athletics, Naveed Ahmed in boys' race, Fatima in girls' race, Farhan Jatoi in shot put, Mohsin Ali in long jump, and others were awarded trophies, certificates, and gold, silver, and bronze medals for securing first positions. Those who secured second positions were also awarded trophies and certificates.
The colorful closing ceremony was attended by Director of Sports Hyderabad Division Imdad Ali Abro, sports officers from various districts including Maryam Keerio from Hyderabad, Azhar Ali Brohi from Thatta, Masood Ahmed from Dadu, Faiza from Tando Muhammad Khan, Anwar Ali Roshan Bhatti from Badin, Junaid Ahmed from Sujawal, Jalil Halepoto from Matiari, Mazhar Ali Khaskheli, and others.
On this occasion, Director of Sports Hyderabad Division Imdad Ali Abro addressed the ceremony and spoke to the media, stating that sports bring positive changes to society and provide an environment to face challenges in practical life. Earlier, Tahseen Kausar Channa, Sports Officer of District Jamshoro, mentioned that the Sindh Government's Department of Sports organized various sports activities in Jamshoro, in which a large number of athletes from all four talukas of the district participated and achieved success. Meanwhile, citizens from Jamshoro, Hyderabad, and Kotri participated in large numbers in the sports festival.
Maryam Keerio, Sports Officer of Hyderabad, stated that the efforts of Sindh's Provincial Minister for Sports, Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar, aim to use sports as a tool for positive societal changes, as sports provide an environment to face challenges in practical life.
During the three-day sports festival, the Kotri Barrage Bridge was adorned with colorful lights.
It is worth noting that the Sports Festival was inaugurated on February 7 by Provincial Minister for Sports Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari.
