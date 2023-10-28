Three days left for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan: Jan Achakzai

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Saturday said that only three days left before the deadline given to illegal immigrants to leave the country with good grace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Saturday said that only three days left before the deadline given to illegal immigrants to leave the country with good grace.

In a statement issued here, he said all arrangements are in the final stages of special holding centers for illegal refugees.

Jan Achakzai said the provision of basic facilities including drinking water, food items and other necessary arrangements would be ensured in special holding centers.

The government will set up detention centers in Haji Camp Quetta, Chaman and Pishin to accommodate foreign nationals residing in the country without identity documents before deportation to their respective countries.

The minister said that the state would implement its decision to deport illegal immigrants with full force.

He said that no decision has been taken to extend the deadline announced for the repatriation of undocumented immigrants.

Jan Achakzai said that after the deadline, all relevant institutions will work to deport the unregistered immigrants.

The minister further said that the properties of the illegal immigrants would be confiscated after the deadline.

He warned the local people to vacate their properties from illegal foreigners and action would be taken against the

owner of the house who rents out accommodation to illegal immigrants.

Jan Achakzai said actions would be also taken against those who make illegal and fake identity cards. In that regard, data has been collected in the relevant institutions.