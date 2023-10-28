Open Menu

Three Days Left For Illegal Immigrants To Leave Pakistan: Jan Achakzai

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Three days left for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan: Jan Achakzai

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Saturday said that only three days left before the deadline given to illegal immigrants to leave the country with good grace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Saturday said that only three days left before the deadline given to illegal immigrants to leave the country with good grace.

In a statement issued here, he said all arrangements are in the final stages of special holding centers for illegal refugees.

Jan Achakzai said the provision of basic facilities including drinking water, food items and other necessary arrangements would be ensured in special holding centers.

The government will set up detention centers in Haji Camp Quetta, Chaman and Pishin to accommodate foreign nationals residing in the country without identity documents before deportation to their respective countries.

The minister said that the state would implement its decision to deport illegal immigrants with full force.

He said that no decision has been taken to extend the deadline announced for the repatriation of undocumented immigrants.

Jan Achakzai said that after the deadline, all relevant institutions will work to deport the unregistered immigrants.

The minister further said that the properties of the illegal immigrants would be confiscated after the deadline.

He warned the local people to vacate their properties from illegal foreigners and action would be taken against the

owner of the house who rents out accommodation to illegal immigrants.

Jan Achakzai said actions would be also taken against those who make illegal and fake identity cards. In that regard, data has been collected in the relevant institutions.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Water Chaman Pishin All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Bellingham brace earns Real Madrid Clasico win at ..

Bellingham brace earns Real Madrid Clasico win at Barcelona

4 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: ..

Efforts being made to make livestock model sector: minister

25 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates cultural festival

25 minutes ago
 Black day observed to mark protest against unlawfu ..

Black day observed to mark protest against unlawful Indian occupation in Kashmir

25 minutes ago
 ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khybe ..

ACS Home Deptt visits Afghan Refugee Camp in Khyber

44 minutes ago
 Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: ..

Deceased Maine shooter had mental health problems: police

28 minutes ago
Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Belgian FM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

55 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Pa ..

Sahibzada Sultan leads rally in solidarity with Palestine

47 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fi ..

Kazakhstan says 32 killed in ArcelorMittal mine fire

28 minutes ago
 Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brent ..

Wasteful Chelsea suffer home setback against Brentford

28 minutes ago
 Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

Edwards leads Netherlands' rout of Bangladesh

28 minutes ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Bangladesh v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan