Three days left to avail concession up to 25% on vehicle token tax

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi has advised the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay vehicle token tax till Sept 30 to avail special concession up to 25 percent.

According to Assistance Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi Sohail Shahzad, the department had announced concession for vehicle owners and they were offered special concession up to 25 percent on payment of token tax through online service E-Pay till Sept 30.

Sohail Shahzad, the Excise and Taxation Department, Punjab on the special directive of the Punjab government had announced a new policy to facilitate the vehicle and property tax owners.

They can pay their property and vehicle token tax through e-pay and avail the special concession. Instead of 10 percent concession, 20% rebate would be provided to them besides waiver of surcharges on outstanding dues till due date. A chance to get five percent additional concession can also be availed through online service E-Pay payment of token tax, he added.

He informed that on the directives of Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor Registration Authority (MRA) Rawalpindi Sohail Sabair, solid steps were taken to facilitate the citizens who can avail the opportunity to clear their taxes till Sept 30.

The citizens had been advised to use E-Pay online service to avoid hassle in the offices.

The department had also announced 10 percent concession for property tax payers.

Sohail Shahzad said, after the due date, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

He asked the citizens to get appointment before visiting Excise and Taxation (E&T) Office through Appointment Management System (AMS).

He informed that the department had launched AMS through a mobile Application (App) to prevent overcrowding in the office and ensure social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The application (excise appointment Punjab app) can be downloaded through Google play store or the department's official website ttp://www.excise-punjab.gov.pk can be visited. They will visit the designated office and meet the assigned official.

Talking to APP, Sohail Shahaz informed that on the directives of Director E&T Rawalpindi, all the E&T officials had been directed to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government and general instructions besides taking precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus. He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.