Three Days Livestock Expo's Preparation Finalized

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

Three days Livestock Expo's preparation finalized

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Thursday said three days Expo preparations has been finalized with comprehensive method for betterment of Livestock sector which would be inaugurated by President Arif Alvi as chief guest from November 18 here.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here, Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani, Secretary Livestock Dostain Jamaldeni and other official were present on the occasion.

Adviser to Livestock Haji Mitha Khan said about 58 stalls have been registered in this regard so far, aiming for installment of stalls and companies from friendly countries and all over Pakistan companies were taking part in Expo who also appreciated efforts of Balochistan Government regarding setting up Livestock Expo.

"A delegation comprised 15 members from Iran, 11 members delegation from China, delegation of Afghanistan, Australia's delegations and other foreign countries delegations will also take part in the Livestock Expo", he said, adding Rs, 25 million funds has been allocated for Expo in order to enhance opportunities of Livestock of Balochistan because this sector has important for promotion of country and province's economic.

He said Balochistan was going to face its first comprehensive Livestock Expo, therefore several meetings have been conducted with all stakeholders including Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pakistan Dairy Farms Association, Quetta Chamber of Commerce and other related departments who are cooperating with us for ensuring successful of Livestock Expo as International Level.

Mitha Khan Kakar said incumbent provincial government headed by Chief Minister Balochistan was paying special attention on development of Livestock and Agriculture sectors because these both departments have significant for progress of province's economic.

He said Livestock and Agriculture were also affected by prolong drought in province but efforts are afoot to develop both sectors as modern basis for interest of public and province.

