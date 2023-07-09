Open Menu

Three Days Mango Festival Concludes

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Three days mango festival concludes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The three-day mango festival organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University, DHA Multan and Mango Research Institute has been concluded.

Colorful programmes were organized for children, including kids mango modeling, story telling, magic show and mango eating competitions on the third day of the mango festival.

More than 200 types of mangoes were exhibited, in which visitors and families showed keen interest to know about mango varieties.

A ceremony was held at the end of the Mango Festival in which Director Marketing DHA Multan Col. Sarfraz Nazar was the chief guest.

On this occasion, Col. Sarfraz thanked the Agriculture University Multan, Mango Research Institute Multan, gowers and all the stakeholders.

The main objective of the festival was to provide a platform to mango stakeholders to showcase mangoes and mango products.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali thanked the DHA Multan administration for their cooperation to give the mango growers, processors and exporters an opportunity to showcase their mangoes and mango products.

The mango museum built at DHA Multan will become the identity of Multan not only in Pakistan but also in the world, said a press release issued here.

Certificates were distributed among the mango growers and those setting up industry stalls at the end of the ceremony.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Irfan Ahmed Baig, Prof. Dr. Shafqat Saeed, Prof. Dr. Mubasher Mehdi, students, mango growers and farmers were present in large numbers.

