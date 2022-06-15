Three days Shandoor polo festival from July 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A three days Shandoor Polo festival would start from July 1-3, 2022.

The Games of Kings would be played at the world's highest polo ground Shandur, located at approximately 12,000 feet above the sea level.

Teams from Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral will compete in freestyle polo matches in the festival.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan directed Secretary Tourism, Culture, sports, Archeology, Museums, and Youth Affairs Muhammad Tahir Orakzai and Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir to take necessary measures in executing the festival in a befitting manner.

This version of the game played at Shandur Top has attained legendary status and attracts thousands of foreign and domestic tourists to watch the thrilling matches between the teams of Chitral and GB amid fun and laughter.