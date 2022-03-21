Three Days Sindh Literature Festival Kicked Off At Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

Mohenjo-Daro bears witness to Indus civilization, it is peace and civilization of the poor, says Syed Sardar Ali Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Mar, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Sindh Literary Foundation jointly launched the 5th Sindh Literature Festival. The festival was inaugurated by the Provincial Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Shah and President Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, renowned writer Noorul Huda Shah, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Naseer Memon, Shamsul Haq Memon participated. The provincial minister for education and culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that Mohenjo-Daro bears witness to the Indus Valley Civilization.

One hundred years ago, Sir John Marshall introduced Mohenjo-Daro to the world. A great civilization which is a civilization of peace is not a civilization of kings but a civilization of the poor.

The word industry is also derived from Indus. We want the new generation of Sindh to know that Sindh is the inheritor of great civilization the festival is a sign of a restless society. The society that wants to move forward now never responds to criticism because people of Sindhi society consider me their own and criticism is always on their own.

Arts Council has given opportunities to all languages and nationalities. He said that education is our foundation but it is our responsibility to improve this foundation. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that this festival proved that we want to keep our heritage alive, he said that the work that Arts Council Karachi is doing for art and culture is commendable, President Arts Council M.

Ahmed Shah said that I Congratulate to the entire team for organizing the festival. The Literature Festival is being held here at the Arts Council. I was born here in Karachi Sindh and I love Karachi very much in today's age of social media, young people are more focused on their performance and success than national and provincial politics.

We have to reform ourselves, increase observation and study, and re-conduct study circle, Sindh is proud of its glorious past, Noorul Huda Shah said that this is the civilized way to promote culture in the world, today Ahmad Shah has paid homage to be born in the land of Sindh.

The way he played his role in organizing Sindh Literature Festival is unprecedented. She said that people of all languages are sitting together here today. Naseer Memon said that today is the age of robots, millions of robots are working in the place of human beings and very soon this eagle NJ will also come out in Pakistan and Sindh, for this we all have to prepare, SLF organizer Naseer Gopang while talking said that all languages together make a bouquet, this is our festival, we have to maintain it.

The festival has included Sindhi literature as well as different languages. He said that we have worked very hard. Now you decide how successful we have been. Video messages from American archaeologist Mark Kenner and German archaeologist Michael Jensen were also presented, and its former secretary of archeology and archeology, Dr.

Kaleem Lashari, expressed his views on Mohenjo-Daro's research during the session.