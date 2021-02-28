UrduPoint.com
Three Days Spring Festival Concludes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Three days spring festival concludes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Three days spring festival was concluded at Fiaz park here on Sunday.

The cattle show was arranged by the Livestock department on the last day in which pets were presented for exhibition.

On this occasion,Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen , said that conducting spring festival was blessing for the people of the district.

He said that the provincial government was utilizing all possible resources to provide healthy recreational opportunities to the masses.

Practical steps were being taken to promote local culture and tourism, he added.

The DC said that such events would be organised in future also to provide entertainment opportunities to the citizens.

The horse dance was also presented which amused the people a lot.

Magic show, traditional dance and national songs were also presented in the spring festival ceremonies.

Shields were also awarded to district government officials over conducting successful event.

