Three days Tablighi Ijtema concludes peacefully in Baffa, Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A grand three-day Tablighi Ijtema held in Baffa Meira, Mansehra Sunday concluded peacefully and successfully, drawing hundreds of thousands of participants from across Hazara Division and Gilgit-Baltistan. The event wrapped up with special prayers for national peace, stability, and prosperity.

On the final day, Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Khalid Iqbal and District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur visited the main congregation site and participated in the concluding prayer. The gathering was also attended by religious scholars, political and social figures, local dignitaries, and district officials.

Participants lauded the tireless efforts and professional conduct of the Mansehra district administration, police, and other law enforcement agencies. Their dedicated services during the event were recognized with heartfelt prayers and expressions of gratitude from the public.

DPO Shafiullah Gandapur personally supervised the overall security and administrative arrangements, visiting multiple locations and reviewing operations on-ground. He also held detailed discussions with Tablighi Jamaat organizers, who expressed full satisfaction with the cooperation and support extended by local authorities.

To ensure foolproof security, Mansehra police established check posts at all entry and exit points, installed walk-through gates, and deployed a significant number of officers around the venue. Traffic police also implemented a comprehensive strategy to manage the heavy flow of vehicles, preventing congestion and ensuring a smooth commute for all attendees.

In appreciation of the exemplary performance of all personnel involved, the DPO announced the distribution of commendation certificates to officers and staff who played a key role in the peaceful and successful conduct of the ijtema.