Three days training on Women in Learning, leadership concludes at Women University Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :A three-day training workshop on WILL ( Women in Learning and Leadership) under a project " "Fostering critical thinking skills for gender inclusive socio economic development" concluded at Women University Multan (WUM) here on Monday.

Addressing the closing ceremony Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Uzma Quraishi said that the workshop was of vital importance for developing critical thinking skills for socio-economic development in women.

She appreciated the efforts of NGO and ORIC for organizing such informative seminar for raising awareness of underprivileged South Punjab women for recognizing their rights. The biggest challenge of the present age was to empower women through organizing productive trainings so that the barriers to their social movement could be removed, the VC informed.

Lead consultant Dr. Munazza Yaqoob said that the project aims to develop critical thinking skills and critical feminist awareness among young women (both teachers and students) in universities to create a community of practice to address socio-economic oppression.

The training was attended by Dr. Misbah Mirza, Dr. Hina Munir (HOD education), Dr. Azra Liaquat, Dr. Shahida Rasool (HOD urdu), Dr. Zaheen Beenish (HOD Mass Com), Deeba Shehwar, Sameera Mehboob (HOD) History and Pak Studies) and Dr. Fatima Ali.

Project Manager Warda Iftikhar Trainers Sofia Hussain and Dr. Sonia Irum Author, Novera Fahad, Filza Mumtaz and Filmmaker Jennifer Lee delivered lectures on different topics during the three days training.

Later, certificates were distributed among the participants of the training.