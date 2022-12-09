Three dead, 1,132 injured in 1,084 accidents across Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and 1,132 others injured in 1084 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 617 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 515 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams said spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Friday.

Further, the analysis showed that 629 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 389 passengers were among the victims of these RTCs.

The statistics showed that 247 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 259 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 91 Faisalabad in with 97 victims and at third Multan with 76 RTCs and 80 victims.

According to the data 957 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 21 vans, nine passenger buses, 21 trucks and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.