UrduPoint.com

Three Dead, 1,132 Injured In 1,084 Accidents Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Three dead, 1,132 injured in 1,084 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and 1,132 others injured in 1084 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 617 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 515 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams said spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Friday.

Further, the analysis showed that 629 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 117 pedestrians, and 389 passengers were among the victims of these RTCs.

The statistics showed that 247 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 259 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 91 Faisalabad in with 97 victims and at third Multan with 76 RTCs and 80 victims.

According to the data 957 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 21 vans, nine passenger buses, 21 trucks and 108 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 All Top

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

10 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.