Three dead, 28 injured in blast on jail road in Quetta

The police have cordoned off the area while rescuers have shifted the injured to nearby hospital.

Quetta: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) At least three people died and 28 others injured after a blast took place on jail road in Quetta.

The latest reports said that the blast took place on jail road in Sibbi area of Quetta.

The police and rescue workers reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The reports said that three bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The blast took place four after the Peshawar suicide attack which claimed 62 lives and left 200 people injured.

However, it is not yet clear that what kind of blast it was on jail road in Quetta.