Three Dead, 990 Injured In 939 Accidents Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and 990 others sustained injuries in 939 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 568 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 422 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue-1122 on Tuesday.

Further, the analysis showed that 483 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 106 pedestrians, and 394 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 70 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Multan with 66 accidents and 62 victims.

According to the data 795 motorbikes, 52 auto-rickshaws, 108 motorcars, 20 vans, 10 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 83 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

