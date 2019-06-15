UrduPoint.com
Three Dead, 994 Injured In 868 Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 provided services to victims of 868 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the PES here on Friday, three persons were killed and 994 others injured in the accidents while 398 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians and 452 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics show that 203 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 227 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 65 accidents and 69 victims.

According to data, 716 motorcycles, 106 rickshaws, 84 cars, 53 vans, nine buses, 18 trucks and 130 other types of auto vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

