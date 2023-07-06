Three dead after consuming toxic liquor

Sheikhupura, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :At least three persons died, one in critical condition, after allegedly consuming toxic liquor in Sheikhupura.

According to the details, Rescue 1122 has shifted four persons to the DHQ Sheikhupura in critical condition who allegedly drank the poisoned alcohol.

As a result of poisonous alcohol, three friends named Gulfam, Shiraz, and Gulfam died, while the fourth (Sameer) was in critical condition.

Sameer is undergoing treatment and is currently out of danger. Further investigations were underway.