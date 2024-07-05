Three Dead Bodies Found Near Karnal Sher Interchange
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The bodies of three unidentified men were found near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange in Nowshera district on Friday.
Police said three dead bodies having bullet marks were found near Karnal Sher Khan Interchange adding that the deceased were killed somewhere else and later their bodies were thrown away near the interchange.
Police said initial investigation confirmed that those killed belonged to Mardan district adding that the bodies have been shifted to hospital for medico legal procedure and identification. The killing of three people was most probably a result of enmity, police added.
