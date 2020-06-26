UrduPoint.com
Three Dead Bodies Recover From House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Three dead bodies recover from house

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The dead bodies of three children including two brother and one sister were found from a house in an area of Doltala here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the bodies of three children identified as Usman S/O Noor Muhammad of 9, Faizan S/O Noor Muhammad of 4, Rida D/O Noor Muhammad of 4 was found dead from a house located in Dera Muslim on Doltala road.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be unknown.

However, local police and forensic teams reached on the spot and took the bodies into custody.

Further investigation was underway.

