Three Dead Bodies, Recovered, 35 To 40 Passengers Drowned As Boat Capsized In Tarbela Lake

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:43 PM

Three dead bodies, recovered, 35 to 40 passengers drowned as boat capsized in Tarbela lake

At least three dead bodies of children has been recovered, two persons rescued alive and 30 to 35 persons were still missing after a boat capsized in the Tarbela lake on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :At least three dead bodies of children has been recovered, two persons rescued alive and 30 to 35 persons were still missing after a boat capsized in the Tarbela lake on Wednesday.

According to the initial details, a passenger boat with 35-40 people onboard, capsized owing to storm near village Barg Dakhli Keh. The boat was heading towards Haripur from Kaladhaka, Most of passengers those were on the boat were from Kala Dhaka, a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner office Haripur said.

District administration immediately sent the rescue teams at the place of accident and declared emergency at District Headquarters Hospital Haripur, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi and all nearby government hospitals while rescue 1122 teams of Haripur, Nowshera and Peshawar have also started their operation.

It was further stated that district administration has also requested Ghazi Airbase and Tarbela Dam project for help in rescue activities.

Army divers were reached at the spot with helicopters and started search operation in the area while rescue 1122 teams of Haripur, Nowshera and Peshawar have also accompanied.

Rescue workers were facing difficulties in search operation owing to speedy flow of the water due to which boat capsized, a medical camp has also been established at Padhana under the supervision of Additional DC Haripur.

Provincial Minister for Civil and Works Akbar Ayub Khan and DC Haripur were monitoring the rescue and search operation in Tarbela Lake, district administration, and also issued an alert for all departments concerned and directed the families of the ill-fated passengers to contact district control room number 0997-613389 for information.

