Three Dead Bodies Recovered From An Apartment In Hayatabad Township
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:44 PM
Three dead bodies have been recovered from an apartment at Deans Heights in Phase 2 of Hayatabad Township here on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Three dead bodies have been recovered from an apartment at Deans Heights in Phase 2 of Hayatabad Township here on Monday.
According to Police Station Tatara, the cause of death is not yet ascertained, but a pistol and six empty bullet shells were recovered from the apartment.
The dead were identified as Zia-ud-Din, resident of Landi Kotal, Naveed Soomro from Khairpur district of Sindh. While the the third one is identified from his passport as Neema Soomro.
Police have recovered a pistol lying near the body of Naveed Soomro and six empty bullet shells. Investigation has been started to ascertain the causes of death.