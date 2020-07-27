Three dead bodies recovered from an apartment in Hayatabad Township

Three dead bodies have been recovered from an apartment at Deans Heights in Phase 2 of Hayatabad Township here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Three dead bodies have been recovered from an apartment at Deans Heights in Phase 2 of Hayatabad Township here on Monday.

According to Police Station Tatara, the cause of death is not yet ascertained, but a pistol and six empty bullet shells were recovered from the apartment.

The dead were identified as Zia-ud-Din, resident of Landi Kotal, Naveed Soomro from Khairpur district of Sindh. While the the third one is identified from his passport as Neema Soomro.

Police have recovered a pistol lying near the body of Naveed Soomro and six empty bullet shells. Investigation has been started to ascertain the causes of death.