UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Dead Bodies Recovered From An Apartment In Hayatabad Township

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:44 PM

Three dead bodies recovered from an apartment in Hayatabad Township

Three dead bodies have been recovered from an apartment at Deans Heights in Phase 2 of Hayatabad Township here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Three dead bodies have been recovered from an apartment at Deans Heights in Phase 2 of Hayatabad Township here on Monday.

According to Police Station Tatara, the cause of death is not yet ascertained, but a pistol and six empty bullet shells were recovered from the apartment.

The dead were identified as Zia-ud-Din, resident of Landi Kotal, Naveed Soomro from Khairpur district of Sindh. While the the third one is identified from his passport as Neema Soomro.

Police have recovered a pistol lying near the body of Naveed Soomro and six empty bullet shells. Investigation has been started to ascertain the causes of death.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Police Station Khairpur Landi Kotal From

Recent Stories

UAE sends third medical aid shipment to Colombia i ..

1 minute ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment impleme ..

16 minutes ago

First-ever bone marrow transplant successfully con ..

31 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Urges Youth to Drive Change in Scienc ..

52 minutes ago

Qatar Submits Official Request to Host 2032 Summer ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh met Nayar Bukhari, Farhatulla ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.