Three dead bodies recovery case resolved: three suspects held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Police have resolved the three dead bodies recovery case from a house in Basti Jhandir and arrest three suspects involved in the murder.

The brother and son-in-law of the deceased Tanveer Mai and Asad Raza killed the three persons of the family over not sending their daughter along with them.

According to details, Basti Malook police had received information that three dead bodies were found in a house in Basti Jhandir area on 1,05,3023.

The deceased were identified as 40 years old Tanveer Mai, 23 years old Fakhr Ali and 21 years old Mehwish Fatima.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot on time and collected the evidence from the crime scene and started the investigation by lodging case.

The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana took notice of the incident and issued orders to trace and arrest the accused involved in the murder.

A team headed by DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Naeem Ahmed and SHO Basti Maluk Ibadullah Shah traced the blind murder case and arrested three accused Mulazim Hussain s/o Gulzar Hussain, Kazim Hussain s/o Mulazim Hussain and Asad Raza s/o Sajjad Hussain on solid proofs.

The accused confessed the crime during interrogation while further investigation was underway.