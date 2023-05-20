UrduPoint.com

Three Dead Bodies Recovery Case Resolved: Three Suspects Held

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Three dead bodies recovery case resolved: three suspects held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Police have resolved the three dead bodies recovery case from a house in Basti Jhandir and arrest three suspects involved in the murder.

The brother and son-in-law of the deceased Tanveer Mai and Asad Raza killed the three persons of the family over not sending their daughter along with them.

According to details, Basti Malook police had received information that three dead bodies were found in a house in Basti Jhandir area on 1,05,3023.

The deceased were identified as 40 years old Tanveer Mai, 23 years old Fakhr Ali and 21 years old Mehwish Fatima.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot on time and collected the evidence from the crime scene and started the investigation by lodging case.

The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana took notice of the incident and issued orders to trace and arrest the accused involved in the murder.

A team headed by DSP Makhdoom Rasheed Naeem Ahmed and SHO Basti Maluk Ibadullah Shah traced the blind murder case and arrested three accused Mulazim Hussain s/o Gulzar Hussain, Kazim Hussain s/o Mulazim Hussain and Asad Raza s/o Sajjad Hussain on solid proofs.

The accused confessed the crime during interrogation while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Family From

Recent Stories

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relat ..

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relations

2 hours ago
 Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher ..

Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher new era of prosperity in Balo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architect ..

UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architectural provocation: curator Tabb ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &a ..

Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &amp; Electricity announce imple ..

2 hours ago
 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledoni ..

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.