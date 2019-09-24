Three dead, dozens injured after 5.8 magnitude quake hit Mirpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least three people were reportedly killed and dozens injured after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake severely jolted Mirpur and adjoining areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday evening

According to Pakistan Television, three persons were reported dead while more than 50 persons were injured.

Police, local people and army jawans have started rescue operations in the area.

The earthquake badly affected Jatlan area of Mirpur where communication infrastructure including road, electricity and telephone facilities are reported to be partially damaged.

Meanwhile, according to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) sources, Mangla Dam and its power house are safe and as part of precautionary measures, turbines were first stopped and later put into operation again.