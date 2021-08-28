UrduPoint.com

Three Dead, Four Sustain Injuries In Road Mishap At Charsadda

Sat 28th August 2021 | 10:10 PM

Three commuters died while four others critical injured when a speedy passenger van plunged into a gulch near Charssada Interchange, police said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Three commuters died while four others critical injured when a speedy passenger van plunged into a gulch near Charssada Interchange, police said on Saturday.

According to details, an ill-fated van that was enroute to its destination went out of control from the driver near Rashakai Motorway Interchange and fell into a gulch.

The first-aid team of Rescue1122 reached the spot and provided assistance to injured victims and shifted them to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Police have registered a case.

